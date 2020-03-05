ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will find one more day under partly sunny skies with breezy southwesterly winds, although the trend will be for increasing clouds leading to late day showers and isolated storms.



Before those arrive, highs will still manage to climb to the upper 80s. Scattered showers with embedded rumbles of thunder will continue through the overnight as the front lowers down the peninsula.

The greater likelihood for anything to become strong to severe will stay north of Central Florida. The front will pass by daybreak on Friday, enabling skies to clear and temperatures to fall as we close out the workweek.

Highs on Friday will only be in the low 70s.

Dry conditions will hold throughout the weekend, paired with temperatures dipping below the average high for this time of year, which is 77 degrees.

Readings will stay in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. Both mornings will be chilly, in the upper 40s for most.

A gradual warming trend will resume as the upcoming workweek begins.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters in small craft will want to use caution with deteriorating conditions on Thursday.

Winds will ramp up to 10 to 15 knots from the southwest. This will contribute to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the nearshore waters, it will be poor to fair for using a surfboard with a small southeast wind swell.

The rip current threat is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay within sight of an open lifeguard tower.