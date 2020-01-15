ORLANDO, Fla. — We are going to have a few more days of these abnormally warm temperatures before a couple of cold fronts start to bring changes over the weekend.



Afternoon highs for Wednesday will reach for the low to mid-80s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers, but it will not be widespread.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy overnight tonight into Thursday morning. There could be areas of fog that develop for Thursday morning.

Temperatures will start out in the 60s again. Highs tomorrow will be back into the lower 80s for most neighborhoods.

Our first cold front will move in on Friday. This front will drop temperatures back into the 70s and could spark a few showers. Behind this front, temperatures will fall back into the 50s for Saturday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will be a touch cooler, but still warmer than average for the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

A bigger push of cooler and drier air will start to move in on Monday for Martin Luther King Junior Day. There could be a few showers on Monday as this front moves in, but significant rain or severe weather are not expected.

You will need the heavier jackets and sweatshirts by next Tuesday. Temperatures will start out in the low 40s with highs potentially struggling to reach 60 degrees.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be better on Wednesday. Seas will still be running at 3 to 5 feet. The winds will be out of the southwest before switching to the southeast at around 5 to 10 knots. There will be a light chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be fair for Wednesday. There will be an east-southeasterly swell with wave heights running at 3 to 4 plus feet. The risk of rip currents remains elevated.

Water temperatures range from the middle 60s around Daytona Beach to the lower 70s at Cocoa Beach.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.