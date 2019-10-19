ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nestor is going to make landfall in the Panhandle early Saturday.

Around Nestor, Central Florida is picking up gusty squalls with heavy rain and the threat for a few severe storms that could spawn tornadoes.

The greatest threat for severe weather will be before midday. The rain will lower in coverage in the afternoon and evening with a 40 percent coverage of rain for later Saturday.

There will be the chance for a few showers on Sunday, but drier air will wrap in behind Nestor. This dry air will limit the coverage of rain to 20 percent on Sunday.

High temperatures today and on Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Our winds will start to shift out of the west and southwest on Monday. This will warm temperatures back up into the upper 80s and pull in more moisture ahead of an approaching front.

The chances for rain will increase on Monday with the most active day for rain and a few storms being on Tuesday.

Drier air will start to cut back the coverage of rain for mid to late week. The coverage of rain will lower to 30 percent by week's end.

Afternoon temperatures will hover in the low to mid 80s with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On its forecast track, Troical Storm Nestor will make landfall somewhere near Panama City Saturday morning.

Storm surge of 3 to 5 feet will be possible in the Big Bend area, with 2 to 4 feet of storm surge possible along the North Florida gulf coast.

Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated 6 inch amounts, will be likely as the system moves across the Panhandle and North Florida.​

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boaters may face rough conditions and anyone near or in the water should be careful on Saturday.

