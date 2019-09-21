ORLANDO, Fla. — While some winds may become gusty, be careful, as there is a high risk of rip currents for Saturday.

A mainly dry start to our Saturday thanks to high pressure drifting across the southeast.

Drier air in our mid and upper atmosphere will keep any showers isolated, and we will keep rain-free conditions in the forecast through Thursday.

Our wind remains rather gusty, but not as strong as we have seen the past couple days.

Highs level off at or just shy of average in the mid to upper 80s.

Plenty of sun in store for Sunday with a 10 to 15 mph wind and highs once again in the mid to upper 80s.

We have a sunny sky, lighter winds, and highs either side of 90 from Monday through Thursday, then introduce a slight shower chance Friday.

We officially welcome autumn Monday, and it seems we are getting a real taste of Florida fall with dew points staying below 70, lots of sun, and a stretch of average temperatures.

In the tropics, we continue tracking Jerry north of Puerto Rico for Saturday.

Jerry is forecast to turn north Sunday night into early Monday, avoiding the islands and staying well to the east of Florida.

A couple other waves of interest are being monitored, but we see no tropical threat to Florida anytime soon.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

A solo red flag means a high danger of rip currents and crashing waves, so heed any lifeguard warnings.

If you see a double red flag, it means the water is closed to swimming. Overall surfing looks poor because wave highs of six to eight feet, occasionally to 10 feet will be mushed by a solid northeast to east-northeast swell and a strong onshore wind.

We will keep rough ocean conditions around Sunday too.

