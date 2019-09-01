ORLANDO, Fla. — All eyes remain on Dorian today, as it remains a Category 4 Major Hurricane in the Atlantic.

Central Florida will see partly sunny skies and scattered showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Dorian will slow down today over the Bahamas before turning north late on Monday. Unfortunately, Dorian continues to maintain its major hurricane strength as it slowly moves over the Bahamas today into tomorrow. Dorian will make a move to the north at some point on Monday afternoon or evening. Dorian will then lift to the north and bring the greatest impacts to Central Florida’s East Coast Tuesday morning into Wednesday afternoon.

By Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning, Dorian should pass to the north of Central Florida. How close Dorian moves along East Central Florida’s Coast will have significant impacts on the forecast and types of hazards not only for the coast, but areas inland. Everyone needs to continue to prepare and stay prepared because a slight move to the west or east can make a huge impact on the type of conditions we can expect. Right now, the highest impacts will be in our coastal counties. Flagler, Volusia and Brevard Counties will see the greatest impact. Areas along I-4 and through Osceola county will have moderate impacts. There’s still a chance for tropical storm force winds (39 mph or greater ) to be felt west of I-95. The lowest impacts will be in Marion, Sumter and even Lake Counties.

Life-threatening surf conditions, hazardous seas, and storm surge will have a big impact on our eastern seaboard. Conditions will continue to deteriorate along our coast today and tropical storm conditions will increase throughout the day on Monday from south to north. Especially by late Monday afternoon and into the evening when Dorian makes a turn toward the north. Dorian will then continue its northward movement along the east coast of Central Florida Tuesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. This is the time frame that will bring the greatest impacts not only to the coast, but to some areas farther inland. The worst conditions will be along the coast with the chance for squally rain bands farther inland throughout the on Tuesday into Wednesday. There is the chance for some tropical storm force winds west of I-95 including in the Orlando metro as the storm moves along the coast. Dorian will move out of the region and toward northeast Florida Wednesday into Thursday.

Locally, the weather will dry out and skies will clear out on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will go from the 80s when Dorian is passing along the coast for the start of the week back into the low to mid-90s by week’s end.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Life-threatening surfing conditions will persist today into the middle of the week as Dorian nears Florida. Wave heights will be 4 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is in place for boaters. Hazardous boating conditions will be in play today and through mid-week. Seas are running at 9 to 10 feet with choppy conditions on the intracoastal. The winds will be picking up out of the northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

In the tropics, we are focused on Hurricane Dorian .

In addition to Dorian, we are watching a new tropical wave off the coast of Africa. It will continue to move eastward across the open Atlantic, and has a low chance of development.

The peak of the season is September 10, and it ends November 30.

