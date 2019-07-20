ORLANDO, Fla. — Daily rounds of summertime storms will continue for the weekend and the heat will hold on.

It will not be a washout of a weekend, but scattered showers and storms will return both later Saturday and on Sunday.

The coverage of rain will be 40 percent Saturday afternoon and it will drop to 30 percent on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-90s both days with heat indices making it feel-like it closer to 100 degrees.

The coverage of storms will increase by mid-week with high temperatures closer to average, which is in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Moisture will increase on Tuesday and this will lead to a more active setup for afternoon storms. The coverage of rain will increase to 50 percent by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The higher coverage of storms will trim temperatures back to the lower 90s each afternoon. During the overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows only dropping into the middle 70s.

The coverage of daily rounds of rain will stay high though week's end.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rip currents has lowered, but it is always best to swim near a lifeguard.

Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s to mid 80s. The ultraviolet index is very high, which means sunburn could happen in fifteen minutes or less.

If you are boating, there will be a chance of afternoon storms. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Favorable boating conditions will continue through this weekend and into early next week.

No new development is expected over the next five to seven days. Conditions remain largely unfavorable for any short-term development thanks to strong winds aloft that tear potential systems apart and dry air that continues to move across the Atlantic.

Atlantic hurricane reason runs through November 30.

