ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Memory Mall is filled with American flags to honor veterans as the Veterans Academic Resource Center is working with volunteers to put down the flags.

1,350 American flags were planted

Each flag represents current vet enrolled at UCF

In total, 1,350 American flags filled the lawn with each flag representing a veteran currently enrolled at UCF.

Melinda Jimenez is a student at Valencia College across town. She came to UCF's Memory Mall to see it with her own eyes.

"I admire these students, who risk their lives, go to school, get an education and then serve the country; I just think they are very selfless," said Jimenez.

Jimenez comes from a military family with uncles who served in the U.S. Air Force, and other family in the Navy.

Jimenez was in the ROTC in high school.

One day, she would like to serve in the military, and is looking at all her options with just one goal in mind.

"Really serving my country and helping out the community," said Jimenez.