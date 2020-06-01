ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A 51-year-old Edgewater pedestrian is dead after she was struck by an Orange City police SUV during the early morning hours, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, a 41-year-old male officer, name not given, was driving a marked Orange City Police Department SUV on Enterprise Road southbound in “emergency mode” while responding to a call, according to the FHP in a news release.

The woman was crossing the road, but not in the crosswalk, stated the FHP.

The front of the SUV struck and killed the woman, the FHP stated. Her name has not been released.

The crash happened on Enterprise Road, near Plaza Drive in Orange City.

The SUV’s driver, of Orange City, was not injured.

The FHP news release did not state how fast the officer was going.

The investigation is ongoing.