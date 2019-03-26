ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange Avenue is back open again and traffic is flowing between Marks and Park Lake streets after being closed due to a water main break that happened on Monday.

North Orange Avenue is back open

Asphalt expected to come in on Tuesday

Then crews can repair the road

North Orange Avenue reopened at around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday. The break happened in the area of North Orange Avenue and Park Lake Street.

The Orlando Utilities Commission confirmed on Monday afternoon that the water main break "impacted service to both residential and commercial customers."

In fact, the break caused an SUV to be nearly swallowed by a hole that opened in the road.

A major water main break in downtown Orlando Monday afternoon. ⁦@MyNews13⁩https://t.co/CqxCD04VQQ pic.twitter.com/Vhx3pM2Hmw — Matt Fernandez (@MattMyNews13) March 26, 2019

The driver R.J Borum says he did see some cops in the area but had no idea there was big hole ahead.

"Kinda like you were on a roller coaster and the ride goes backwards the car reversed backwards what's going on," he described.

Crews worked overnight to fix the pipe that dates back to the 1880's.

Around 300 affected customers are now under a boil water notice for 48 hours.

Asphalt is expected come in Tuesday, so crews can begin work to repair the road.