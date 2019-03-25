ORLANDO, Fla. — A water main break on North Orange Avenue flooded the road and swallowed an SUV Monday afternoon.

The break is in the area of North Orange Avenue and Park Lake Street.

OUC says there is a water main break on Orange Ave. downtown.⁦@MyNews13⁩ pic.twitter.com/1snw0TxONH — Matt Fernandez (@MattMyNews13) March 25, 2019

OUC confirmed the water main break to Spectrum News.

Pictures and video from viewers show the road north of East Colonial Drive shut down, flooded, and an SUV swallowed into a hole in the road.

.@MyNews13 massive flooding from a water pipe burst on N Orange ave. pic.twitter.com/JSsmwVJvgX — Joshua Imel (@JoshuaImel) March 25, 2019

OUC crews are assessing the situation. We've been told no one is hurt.

The road is shut down between Park Lake Street and Marks Street.

This is the second major water main break in the downtown area in the last six months. A water main break back in October shut down Summerlin Avenue for weeks.

At the time OUC said it was looking at ways to deal with the aging water line under the city's roads.

It's not known how old the pipes are in that area though.

Spectrum News is working to get the latest details.