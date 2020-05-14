WINTER PARK, Fla. — A former teacher is adding some color to the sidewalks of Winter Park.

1. A local Winter Park stay-at-home mom and former biology teacher Casey Drake is bringing color and positivity to her neighborhood by creating chalk art murals.

2. Each mural she designs has a special twist by taking Disney characters and other famous franchise characters like the Muppets and Minions to create murals with a positive message, all related around social distancing and quarantining.

3. You can stroll by the property to see them or check out other areas around Winter Park where she is branching out to create art. She even had a stint on Jimmy Kimmel where she was asked to create a mural for the opening of the show!

4. She encourages you to check out her work and also try designing your own works of art to beautify your own neighborhood!

5. If you want more information or would like to see more of her work, check out her Instagram .