Our Spectrum News certified meteorologists and reporting crews are bringing you up-to-the-minute news on the impacts from Elsa. Check back here for the latest developments.
Storm Season 2021 resources
Download the Spectrum News app | @mynews13weather on Facebook | @mynews13weather on Twitter | Storm Season 2021 section
- Latest Spectrum News Weather Experts forecast on Elsa
- Sandbags: County-by-county list of Central Florida locations
- Spaghetti plots are out. 'Ensembles' are in.
- Tropical weather maps: Forecast cones, areas we're watching, satellite loops and more
- Severe weather alerts now available in the Spectrum News app
- Boarding up: Plywood can absorb a blow, but don't wait to buy it
- Downloading prep: Apps to consider for hurricane season
- How to prepare your pet for a storm
- Central Florida power company outage maps