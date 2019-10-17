ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 has developed in the Bay of Campeche, and could affect Florida this weekend.
- Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 could strengthen into Nestor
- Watches, warnings posted for parts of Gulf, west coasts of Florida
- TRACK THE TROPICS: Forecast model tracks, satellite loops, typical tracks per month, and more
- STORM SEASON 2019: Interactive StormTracker | 13 Hurricane Myths Debunked | Printable Supply Checklist | What You Need in Your Hurricane Prep Kit
- WATCH: Why are Rip Currents Dangerous? Certified Meteorologist Chris Gilson Explains
The storm is about 140 miles east of Tampico, Mexico, or 620 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Winds are currently to 35 mph, and this system is moving north at 8 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected later today, and a faster forward speed is forecast tomorrow into Saturday.
If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will become Nestor.
On its forecast track, this system will make an approach into the Florida Panhandle early Saturday.
Watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Florida.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for
- Mississippi/Alabama border to the Ochlockonee River, Florida
- Grand Isle, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River
A tropical storm watch is in effect for
- East of the Ochlockonee River to Yankeetown, Florida
A storm surge watch is in effect for
- Indian Pass to Clearwater, Florida
Here in Central Florida, squally weather will move in late Friday and will last through the day Saturday. Locally heavy rain, gusty wind, and a few severe storms will be possible.
Stay tuned to The Weather Experts for updates as the storm approaches.
- TRACK THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, satellite loops, spaghetti models
- 7-DAY FORECAST: Rain chances, county-by-county temperatures
- NEIGHBORHOOD RADARS: County-by-county radar images
- GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to get Spectrum News 13 real-time weather text alerts on your mobile device
- THEME PARK INCLEMENT WEATHER POLICIES: Major Florida theme parks' hurricane or inclement weather policies in case of cancellations, closures