ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 has developed in the Bay of Campeche, and could affect Florida this weekend.

The storm is about 140 miles east of Tampico, Mexico, or 620 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Winds are currently to 35 mph, and this system is moving north at 8 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected later today, and a faster forward speed is forecast tomorrow into Saturday.

If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will become Nestor.

On its forecast track, this system will make an approach into the Florida Panhandle early Saturday.

Watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Florida.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

Grand Isle, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River

A tropical storm watch is in effect for

East of the Ochlockonee River to Yankeetown, Florida

A storm surge watch is in effect for

Indian Pass to Clearwater, Florida

Here in Central Florida, squally weather will move in late Friday and will last through the day Saturday. Locally heavy rain, gusty wind, and a few severe storms will be possible.

Stay tuned to The Weather Experts for updates as the storm approaches.