ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Lions of Major League Soccer and the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League are embarking on a new era as the Wilf family completed its purchase of the team, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal includes Orlando City Soccer Club of Major League Soccer, the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League, Exploria Stadium and all related soccer assets, including the Orlando City Academy and Youth Soccer Network, and the Club’s two official training facilities, the Orlando Health Training Ground at Osceola Heritage Park and the Orlando Health Training Ground at Sylvan Lake Park.

A final purchase price has not been revealed.

Mark Wilf, his brother Zygi and cousin Lenny, will be managing partners of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride with controlling ownership of the team .Mark will serve as chairman and governor.

They will be formally introduced to Orlando media at Exploria Stadium on Aug. 4.

The Wilf family has owned the National Football League’s Minnesota Vikings for the past 17 years and they lead Garden Homes, the family’s real estate firm, a nationwide leader in retail, commercial, and private residential development.

"We are humbled to become stewards of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride, clubs with strong and established foundations on the pitch, with renowned supporters and a passionate fan base, and in a community we are extremely proud to represent,” said new Chairman Mark Wilf.



“We have a great appreciation for Flavio Augusto da Silva and to the entire staff for all of our discussions and for the foundation that they helped build,” Wilf continued. “We are committed to building a world-class organization, winning championships, investing in the growth and success of the Pride, and ensuring that we continue to give back to the Orlando community and make a meaningful difference.”

The DeVos family, which owns the Orlando Magic, will join the ownership group as a limited partner. Dan DeVos, chairman of the Magic and the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, will serve as the DeVos family’s lead representative.

“We are also thrilled to welcome the DeVos family as part of our ownership group,” Mark Wilf added. “Dan and the DeVos family are synonymous with Orlando sports and community. They are a valued and strong strategic partner as we move forward and work to create sustained success for Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride.”

With the purchase of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride, the Wilf family has dissolved its minority stake in 2020 MLS expansion side Nashville SC.