Three UCF football players have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced, just a week into voluntary individual workouts back on campus. The students have been put in quarantine and will have daily wellness checks.

The three individuals were among the 60 players the school invited back to campus for voluntary individual workouts. As part of that plan, the training and workout facilities undergo deep cleaning and the athletes have to maintain social distancing to prevent any further spread.

"Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes," UCF vice president and director of athletics Danny White said in a statement. "We will do everything necessary to support the student-athletes under our care on campus. Our plan and protocols are working. We will continue working through our medical processes, as this initial testing phase allows us to respond appropriately."

The three players who tested positive will remain in isolation for two weeks. The school will continue to monitor their health, providing wellness checks and contactless military deliveries. Their cases have been reported to the Orange County Health Department.

The players will not be allowed to rejoin training until the quarantine period is over and they are re-tested and come back negative.

The other student-athletes who have returned to campus will be allowed to continue their individual workouts under the school's current protocols.