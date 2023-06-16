CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — SpaceX is planning to launch an Indonesian company’s communications satellite on Father’s Day, however, the weather might not play along.

The PSN Satria mission will launch an internet satellite



The space company’s Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to take off from Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday, June 18.

The 178-minute launch window opens at 6:04 p.m. ET.

If the PSN Satria mission is pushed back, the next attempt will be Monday, June 19, with the 198-minute launch window opening at 5:54 p.m. ET.

On Friday, the 45th Weather Squadron gave the Father’s Day launch a “40→25%” chance of good weather for liftoff.

“The primary weather concerns for launch attempts Sunday and Monday evening will be the cumulus and anvil cloud rules, and the surface electric fields rule associated with the day’s convection,” the 45th Weather Squadron stated.

Before the launch, the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster B1067 has an impressive 11 effective missions:

After the stage separation, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket will land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas that will be in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to send the Satria satellite — from PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), an Indonesia telecommunications company — to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The Satria satellite, built by Thales Alenia Space company, will deliver more than 150 gigabits per second of high-speed internet over the Indonesian territory.

“The Satria Satellite is a significant achievement for our country and plays an important role in improving technology and communication infrastructure. We have to ensure that all technical aspects of the satellite have been fully tested and meet high standards, quality, reliability and safety," said PSN Network Operations Director and Deputy Project Director of SNT Heru Dwikartono in a press release in May of this year.

