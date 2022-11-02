CAPE CANAVERSAL, Fla. — It has been a busy week for SpaceX: On Tuesday, the company launched the Falcon Heavy during foggy conditions and on Wednesday evening, it is planning to send up the Hotbird 13G mission.

What You Need To Know Hotbird 13G is set to launch at 11:26 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Nov. 02





SpaceX launched Hotbird 13F mission in October



Eutelsat is a telecommunications company that provides television, internet





Click here or scroll down to watch the launch

The company’s famed Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch a European telecommunications company’s satellite from Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

The 116-minute launch window opens at 11:26 p.m. EDT, and the backup launch is at the same time on Thursday.

The 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 90% chance of good launch weather for Wednesday evening as the satellites will be taken into a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

🚀 The countdown has begun!

Watch #EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13G #launch from Cape Canaveral on November 2nd via https://t.co/8EYfCithpy

🪟Launch window opens November 2nd from 11:24 p.m. ET (⏰ => 03:24 UTC on November 3rd)

🛰 New resources coming for #EMEA’s leading #TV neighbourhood pic.twitter.com/1XYUOifMRJ — Eutelsat (@Eutelsat_SA) October 31, 2022

About the mission

Eutelsat is a telecommunications company based in Paris, France, and provides television, internet and mobile communication services over most of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

The French company created two satellites: The Hotbird 13F (which was launched by SpaceX in October 2022) and the Hotbird 13G.

Together they will deliver 1,000 TV channels to more than 160 million homes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, stated the company.

Recently, Eutelsat stated a proposed merger with OneWeb, a London-based communications company that plans to construct satellites that will deliver broadband internet service. OneWeb’s internet satellites are made in Merritt Island, Fla.

Watch the launch