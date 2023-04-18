CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — SpaceX is preparing to launch a series of Starlink satellites on Wednesday morning.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket plans to leave Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:18 a.m. EDT to send the Starlink 6-2 mission to low-Earth orbit, according to the Kennedy Space Center.

On Tuesday, the 45th Weather Squadron gave an 85% chance of good launch conditions, with liftoff winds and a thick cloud layers rule as the only concerns.

The first-stage booster, labeled B1067, has 10 successful missions under its belt … if the belt was 12 feet in diameter.

About the mission

According to the company, which is operated by SpaceX, the Starlink satellites deliver internet access to most parts of the world.

Before Wednesday morning’s launch, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ astronomer Jonathan McDowell recorded the following information on the current Starlink satellites: 3,905 are in orbit, with 3,866 in working order and 3,328 actively operating.