CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — A chance of storms is a concern for Sunday’s SpaceX launch of a Spanish company’s communication satellite, according to weather experts.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to send off the HISPASAT’s Amazonas Nexus mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 as the launch window opens at 5:32 p.m. EST.

If there is a delay, the next launch opportunity will be on Monday, Feb. 06, at the same time, stated SpaceX.

However, there might be a delay in Sunday’s launch.

“With a developing storm system off the Cape today, rain will be the primary issue the launch faces at the launch complex. Even if the weather holds out at the Cape, recovery weather will be tricky with the rocket returning on a ship out in the Atlantic. And that weather will likely scrub the launch. It's most likely the launch gets scrubbed until tomorrow,” Spectrum News 13’s meteorologist Zachary Covey stated on Sunday morning.

For Sunday’s launch, the 45th Weather Squadron on Saturday gave a “70 -> 45%” chance of good launch weather.

The 45th Weather Squadron is keeping an eye on a cold front that may interfere with Sunday’s launch.

What this means is that showers and storms could form Sunday morning into the afternoon, stated the 45th Weather Squadron, which may cause “a higher probability of violation at the beginning of the (launch) window, with the primary concerns being the Cumulus Cloud Rule, Thick Cloud Layers Rule, and the Disturbed Weather Rule.”

Whenever the launch takes place, first-stage booster B1073 will be the one that will handle the job. It has successfully completed five launches:

The first-stage booster is expected to land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions that is out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Mañana, por fin, lanzamos nuestro #AmazonasNexus, después de tantos meses proyectando, trabajando, ensamblando y controlando exhaustivamente paso a paso su fabricación, ¡Toca lanzarlo!

About the mission

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will send up the Amazonas Nexus satellite mission. Based in Spain, the HISPASAT company is a satellite communications operator that provides TV, cellular and internet access and services.

The company stated the satellite will be sent to a geostationary orbit to begin a journey that will be more than six months long until its final orbital position at 61º west.

Once there, it will replace the company’s Amazonas 2 satellite and expand its capacity.

“The Amazon Nexus will cover the entire American continent, Greenland and the North and South Atlantic corridors and will be focused on connectivity services in remote areas and in air and maritime mobility environments. This satellite represents a new era for the services provided by HISPASAT, as it is equipped with a state-of-the-art Digital Transparent Processor (DTP) that will allow it to increase its geographic flexibility in the event of changes in the commercial scenarios initially proposed,” according to HISPASAT in a press release about the launch.

