CAPE CANAVERSAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. — Experts are hoping that the weather will hold out for the planned Wednesday evening SpaceX launch of the Nilesat 301.

What You Need To Know The launch is scheduled for 5:04 p.m. EDT



Spectrum News Weather Team has forecast storms during the launch time



Scroll down to watch the launch

SpaceX will be using one of its Falcon 9 rockets to send the Nilesat 301 satellite into orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The 2-hour, 29-minute launch window will open at 5:04 p.m. EDT. If the launch is pushed back, the next chance is on Thursday with the same window time.

However, the 45th Weather Squadron is only giving a 60% chance of favorable weather for Wednesday's launch and Spectrum News Weather Team has forecast storms for that area around the time of the launch.

A #Falcon9 launch is scheduled for later today, and the forecast is looking 60% favorable. Clouds associated with storms in the area would be the primary concern. pic.twitter.com/nsjOJrA821 — Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts (@MyNews13Weather) June 8, 2022

When the launch does happen, following the stage separation, the rocket booster will land on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions” that will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster has been used on other missions, including the Inspiration4 and Ax-1 launches.

About the Nilesat 301 satellite

Nilesat is an Egyptian satellite company and Wednesday's planned launch will replace its current Nilesat 201 satellite with the newer Nilesat 301. The Nilesat 201’s life expectancy ends in 2028.

The new 4.1-ton satellite, which has an expected lifetime of 15 years, will provide expanded internet coverage for the company's customers.

“The capabilities of the new satellite also include providing broadband Internet services to cover the Arab Republic of Egypt and remote areas to provide Internet services for new projects, infrastructure projects, new urban communities, and oil fields in the eastern Mediterranean, especially the Zohr field,” company officials said in a press release.

Watch the launch