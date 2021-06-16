CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX hopes to send a GPS satellite into space for the U.S. Space Force on Thursday at 12:09 p.m.

The launch has a 15-minute window for liftoff.

The GPS III-5 navigation satellite is part of a next-generation satellite constellation with state-of-the-art technology to provide a more secure communication signal for U.S. military forces, the Space Force says.

It's atop a Falcon 9 rocket at Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

As of Wednesday afternoon, forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron put the chance of favorable weather at 70% at launch time

