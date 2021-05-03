NATIONWIDE After earning his stripes as an astronaut and spending years working with the space industry on the legislative side, former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson will soon add a new title to his resume: NASA administrator.

Bill Nelson to be sworn in at 9:50 a.m. ET today

He was an astronaut on the space shuttle Columbia

On Monday at 9:50 a.m. ET, Nelson is set to become the 13th administrator of the agency, not counting acting administrators.

Dr. James C. Fletcher held the role twice, from April 1971 to May 1977 and then again from May 1986 to April 1989.

Nelson, then a congressman, flew aboard the space shuttle Columbia as the payload specialist on STS-61c in 1986, just a few months before Fletcher took over the role of administrator.

Nelson was the second sitting member of Congress to fly into space.

The former senator had no trouble getting through the confirmation process. He received unanimous support from the Senate in late April.

During his confirmation hearing, Nelson spoke to the importance of bringing more people of color and women into NASA.

“There’s plenty of opportunity for expansion in the future and we’re going to try and do that,” Nelson said.

He also said increasing STEM engagement is critical for the future of NASA.

Nelson is set to be sworn in by the new head of the National Space Council, Vice President Kamala Harris, at 9:50 a.m. ET, in Washington D.C.