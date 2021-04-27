STATEWIDE — It looks like SpaceX’s Crew-1 will be staying at the International Space Station a little longer as the splashdown date was pushed back due to weather concerns.

What You Need To Know The new splashdown date is Saturday, May 1



The predicted wind speeds are above the safety criteria, NASA says



Originally, NASA and SpaceX were planning to return Crew-1 for an April 28 splashdown, but it has been pushed back to Saturday, May 1, at 11:36 a.m. ET.

After reviewing the forecast for the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida and seeing that the predicted wind speeds are above the safety standards for recovery, NASA and SpaceX decided to push back the date, the space agency announced on Monday.

The splashdown will now happen in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. Resilience, the Crew Dragon spacecraft, is scheduled to undock from the ISS at 5:55 p.m. ET, on Friday.

It will bring NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi back home to Earth.

Back in November of 2020, SpaceX launched them to the ISS, where they conducted hundreds of science experiments, hours of daily exercise, and had constant contact with Mission Control on Earth. Each day was detailed to the minute by mission planners.