KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The Crew-1 mission will be the first crew rotation flight for NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

What You Need To Know The additional 4 astronauts will help increase time on research



The SpaceX Crew-1 team will stay on ISS for 6 months



After this past spring's successful test flight with Bob Behnkin and Doug Hurley, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will begin to send astronauts for long duration stays at the International Space Station.

Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will kick off the first operational flight on Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center.

“One of my favorite things about (Crew Dragon) is it has four seats and it’s going to get four of us to the International Space Station. I’m really looking forward to that,” said Glover.

While the Russian Soyuz spacecraft routinely carries three people to space, SpaceX's Crew Dragon can carry four, even seven if need be.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot. You’re adding just one more person that what we normally have up there, but having one person increases our ability to work much more,” said Walker.

Once on board the ISS, the Crew-1 team will join a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts to begin critical research and science experiments that can only be done in space.

NASA believes the additional members will double the amount of research that can be conducted in microgravity.

“I think some of the advantages is you’ll have crew that can carry out the science and experiments going on and if something breaks on station, you don’t have to stop, you’ve got other crew that can deal with the maintenance or basic day to day of the station life,” Walker told Spectrum News. “So we’ll all be doing everything, but together we can just accomplishment so much more while we’re there.”

The Crew-1 team will stay at the ISS for six months. This spring, the next four astronauts will launch from the Space Coast as a part of the Crew-2 mission.