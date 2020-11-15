KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Four astronauts are about to embark on history as part of the first NASA Commercial Crew Program rotation to the International Space Station.
Earlier this year, SpaceX successfully delivered two astronauts to the ISS as part of a test flight, a dress rehearsal for today.
The quartet — three Americans and a Japanese astronaut — will be aboard a Crew Dragon capsule, which will be atop of a Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket is scheduled to lift off from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center — the same pad from where space shuttles once launched a decade ago.
Spectrum News has teams up and down Florida's Space Coast — from Kennedy Space Center itself to Port Canaveral to the beaches — to bring you live updates of this historic launch.
Follow our feed below for up-to-the-minute updates from all of our crews on the coast.