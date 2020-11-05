CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX will attempt to launch the Falcon 9 rocket that will be carrying the fourth satellite in the U.S. Space Force’s GPS constellation on Thursday evening.

On board the rocket is the fourth Lockheed Martin-built GPS III Space Vehicle 04 satellite. The U.S. military satellite will be used for navigation, search-and-rescue, and will be available for commercial and civilian use, stated Lockheed Martin.

The 15-minute launch window opens at 6:24 p.m. EST on Thursday at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

At some point after the launch, SpaceX will attempt to land the Falcon 9’s first stage on the company’s droneship “Of Course I Still Love You,” which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Once above Earth, the GPS III will join three other satellites. Eventually, there will be a constellation of 32 of the satellites in orbit.

If SpaceX has to suspend the launch, it has a backup date of Friday, November 6, at 6:20 p.m.

Originally, SpaceX tried to launch it on October 2, but it stopped the launch with two seconds to spare on the clock.

