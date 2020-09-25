SPACE COAST — Those who love watching rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast have a lot to look forward to in the next several days as there are three launches scheduled, including two SpaceX Falcon 9 launches. However, a United Launch Alliance mission was pushed back a day.

The first of the launches is a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket that is scheduled to launch early Sunday morning.

This particular rocket really lights up the night sky with lots of firepower.

On top of ULA’s most powerful vehicle will be an intelligence-gathering satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. There is an hour-long window for the launch beginning at 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

It was originally scheduled to launch at 12:14 a.m. Saturday, but ULA tweeted that there would be a delay due to an issue with the swing-arm retraction system.

The launch of a ULA #DeltaIVHeavy rocket carrying the #NROL44 mission for the @NatReconOfc is delayed due to an issue with the swing arm retraction system. Launch is now scheduled for 12:10 a.m. EDT, on Sept. 27, 2020. — ULA (@ulalaunch) September 25, 2020

The last Delta IV Heavy rocket to launch was more than two years ago, back in August 2018.

At 10:33 a.m. Sunday morning, a SpaceX Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch from Kennedy Space Center. That rocket will carry 60 Starlink internet satellites.

On Tuesday, another Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch carrying a Space Force GPS satellite. That is scheduled for 9:55 p.m. Tuesday.​