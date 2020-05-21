TITUSVILLE, Fla. — We are less than a week away from a historic May 27 launch on the Space Coast.

Titusville Police preparing traffic plans to get people in, out of area



Space X's Demo-2 mission will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, the first crewed launch from American soil since 2011.

It's a wait-and-see to find out just how large crowds will be, especially in this age of social distancing.

Regardless, Titusville Police have a traffic plan in place to get people in and out of the area on launch day, monitoring busy corridors like U.S. Highway 1, State Road 406, the Max Brewer Bridge, and surrounding parks.

"We've rolled out all of our personnel to work this event," said Lt. Tyler Wright of the Titusville Police Department.

The main focus is post-launch, when people will be leaving the area in mass exodus.

Intersections will be staffed for the flow out of the city. Officers will be visible to slow motorists down.

"We do our best to get them out as fast as we can," Lt. Wright told Spectrum News.

Police don't want another tragedy like the one on April 2, 2018, after the first Space X Falcon Heavy launch, which drew large crowds.

A family of four visiting from the United Kingdom was killed when their GPS directed the driver to do a U-turn in heavy traffic when another car crashed into them.

Wayne Lindsey has called Titusville home for more than 30 years. He's witnessed dozens of shuttle launches, including the last one in 2011.

"It's been a long time since people left the area to go back up to space," he said.

Lindsey remembers the huge crowds the final shuttle ​launch brought to town.

Despite social distancing these days, he's sure crowds will come again for next week's first crewed launch in nearly a decade.

"It's kind of unpredictable how many people we will have” Lindsey said.

Police are urging pedestrians to use crosswalks, and not cross roadways anywhere else.

