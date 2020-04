ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians from all over, assuming there are no clouds, can enjoy a nice celestial treat with a supermoon, according to NASA.

Tuesday night’s full moon is known by a few names:

Pink Moon

Sprouting Grass Moon

Egg Moon

Fish Moon

Passover Moon

The full moon is expected to rise at 7:34 p.m. EST, Tuesday night and it is known as the supermoon because it will be the largest of the full moons for 2020.