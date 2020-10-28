BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the department is seeing results after a task force was formed to help combat youth violence.

What You Need To Know He says the task force has created positive trends



Sheriff says there has been a drop of aggravated assaults, auto thefts

Four months ago, Ivey was fed up with recent upticks in violence involving youth. He formed a new task force to help get violent offenders behind bars and help reach youth before they end up in trouble.

The sheriff pointed out that in the first six months of this year, Melbourne had almost 100 calls for shots fired.

Law enforcement wants to stop seeing young people killed and get them the help they need.

Ivey credits this multi-agency task force with:

Getting 39 violent offenders behind bars.





In June, Brevard County was seeing 20 cases of aggravated assaults and that dropped to 8 in September, a reduction of 60%.





Auto thefts, which the sheriff said is common with youth, has dropped by 30%.

The sheriff has federal, state and local law enforcement involved and reaching out to youth.

"When school started back, that's an opportunity for us to get to these kids before they get to us, to get information on who is actually causing the problems trying to bring guns into schools, anything of that nature," Ivey said.

The sheriff said the department has removed 29 firearms off Brevard County streets and deputies are seeing a 66% decline in weapons cases.

The Real Church in Cocoa is part of this community outreach initiative from the sheriff's office, and the two have worked together for some time.

Pastor Jarvis Wash has served prison time and has lost loved ones to senseless violence.

They have a program with state funding working to help offenders once they are ready to re-enter the community.

"A guy getting out, instead of getting dropped off in the middle of the road in the middle of the night, to know he has somewhere to come. We don't house people, but we pay for that housing, we set up surveys and different things in advance that helps them, and reaches out to them before they ever get out of prison," Wash said.

The church also has programs working with youth and inspiring them.

Ivey is pleased with these positive trends and said the task force will continue.