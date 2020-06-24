VIERA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is launching a task force aimed at stopping youth violence involving guns, drugs and gangs.

What You Need To Know Task force would combine a push on gang violence with community outreach





State attorney looking at some cases for federal prosecution, charge some teens as adults

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said enough is enough with recent upticks in violence, and it's time to act.

That's why law enforcement from across the county and the state attorney are teaming up to make a difference.

Titusville Police shared photos Wednesday of multiple guns seized over just the last two months in crimes involving young people.

Police shared that in Melbourne, they've had 94 calls for shots fired just this year.

Sheriff Ivey said this is going to be a multifaceted approach, including making arrests and working to flip those people to tell law enforcement who is above them, using the Game Over initiative to stop gang violence, and doing more community outreach to curb violence.

"I'm going to put in some school resource deputies throughout the summer to try and make sure we have those who know these young men and women that are able to talk to them, and build relationships with them. We're going to use them in that capacity," Sheriff Ivey said.

This new task force also involves prosecution.

State Attorney Phil Archer said they will look over some cases for federal prosecution, and he's looking to prosecute some youth as adults in these violent crimes.

Law enforcement urges you to call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477 for any tips. You can remain anonymous.

Spectrum News asked Sheriff Ivey if he thinks the coronavirus pandemic may be contributing to what they're seeing, with young people not in the classrooms engaging with teachers and peers like they normally would be for much of this year.

He said they don't have anything to prove that connection, but it very well could be playing a role, with no school and limited sport activities to allow youth to decompress.