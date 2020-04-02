DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A young child has died in an early Thursday-morning shooting, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Not much is known, except that the shooting took place on Center Street and it involved two children, with one of them dead.
The second child was shot, but his or her condition is unknown.
Police say a person is in custody.
