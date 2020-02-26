APOPKA, Fla. — An off-duty Orange County deputy shot a man who broke into her Apopka home with an axe while her children inside on Tuesday night, investigators say.

Deputy, children are OK

Man is in stable condition at ORMC

At around 5:30 p.m., deputies were responding to calls about a man with an axe breaking into homes in the Rolling Oaks subdivision in Apopka. The man eventually made his way to the deputy's home, authorities say.

This is our first look at the axe the suspect used to break into the deputy’s home. Lots of damage left behind. @MyNews13



(We’ve blurred the blood in this photo)



📸:@OrangeCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/f6UdLTikwo — Justin Soto (@JSotoNews13) February 26, 2020

The Sheriff's Office stated the deputy shot the man multiple times with her department-issued gun, fearing for her life.

The man, who was identified as "an armed burglar" by the Sheriff's Office, is at the Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition, according to authorities. He has not been named at this time and is expected to survive.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says the man in his 30s made his way in through the backdoor and that is when the deputy shot him multiple times, struggled with him and eventually got him handcuffed.

"I'm very satisfied with her performance. I think she did a great job. She protected herself and she protected her kids who were at home with her, just like any normal person was shaken up by this someone tried to break into her home with an axe," he said.

Authorities released a photo of the axe through the broken glass door.

The deputy has not been named, but has been with the Sheriff's Office since May of 2018. She and her children are OK.

Mina says the man will be charged with at minimum-armed burglary.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this officer-involved shooting, which is standard protocol in situations like this.