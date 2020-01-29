ORLANDO, Fla. — More than a dozen people have lost their homes after an apartment fire broke out overnight in Orange County.

A battalion chief with the Orlando Fire Department told Spectrum News 13 that no one was hurt in a fire at the Crossroads Apartments on 4381 Crossroads Ct., Orlando, off of LB McLeod Road.

He said no one had to be rescued because smoke detectors went off and alerted everyone in the building to the fire and they were able to get out quickly.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. in a second-story unit.

Firefighters say it began to spread to a second unit, but they were able to stop it from spreading further.

Three apartments have fire, smoke and water damage, resulting in three families — a total of 13 people — without a home.

The American Red Cross is helping those families out.

Fire investigators will be looking for the cause of the fire, but the battalion chief said people living in the apartment where this started said they were not cooking or doing anything else they can point to as an obvious cause of the fire.