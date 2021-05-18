ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings may run to oust U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio from his seat next year, according to a Politico report.

What You Need To Know Her adviser tells Politico there is a good chance she will run



Adviser claims that she is upset with GOP



Spectrum News 13 has reported on the prospects for Demings, who was brought to the national spotlight when President Joe Biden had her on his short list for a vice presidential running mate.

The Democrat has been a member of Congress since 2016.

Before that, she held the position of Orlando police chief, the first black woman in that position.

Politico talked to an adviser for Demings who says the congresswoman has grown increasingly upset at what she sees as obstruction by Republican leaders in the Senate like Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The publication says Demings has not made her decision final but plans to by next month.

However, she has taken shots at Rubio in a series of tweets recently.