SANFORD, Fla. — A defiant President Donald Trump, less than two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19, is scheduled to arrive this evening for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The president’s visit marks one more sign that the Trump campaign sees Central Florida as crucial to its re-election hopes.

Trump follows Vice President Mike Pence to Florida, who on Saturday appeared at a rally at The Villages retirement community and a “Latinos for Trump” event in Orlando.

The visits come as polls show the president trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden nationally and in Florida — the biggest of all battleground states, which the candidates see as essential to win the November 3 election.

“See you in Sanford, Florida, tonight for a Big Rally,” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

Meanwhile, at a Friday campaign stop in Nevada, Biden criticized Trump for what he called his “reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis.”

“The destabilizing effect it’s having in our government is unconscionable,” Biden said.

The president is visiting Sanford 10 days after he announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus among what has become an outbreak of cases of people in or close to his administration. Trump’s case forced cancellation of his October 2 visit to Sanford.

Yet on Friday, amid questions whether he had recovered and could spread the virus, Trump announced that he would follow through on his plans to visit this city in the battleground county of Seminole. White House physician Sean Conley said over the weekend that the president no longer posed a COVID-19 transmission risk.

Trump returns to a location that embraced him with a reported crowd of about 10,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign. The event begins at 7 p.m. near the Million Air hangar. Access to the venue opens at 4 p.m.

The president will appear on the day that his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, faces her first day of contentious Senate confirmation hearings.

As an indication on what’s on his mind, the president remained active on Twitter late Sunday and early Monday, boasting the stock market, and a poll that he said touted approval of the economy and the Republican Party. Meanwhile, he attacked the media, the Obama presidency and the Joe Biden candidacy.

“Remember, I wouldn’t be President now had Obama and Biden properly done their job. The fact is, they were TERRIBLE!!!” Trump tweeted.

The president also posted on Twitter: “SO MUCH FAKE NEWS! The Lamestream Media has gone absolutely insane because they realize we are winning BIG in all of the polls that matter. They write or show one false story after another. They are truly sick people. VOTE!!!”

Other issues include health care, social security, jobs, the economy, immigration, economic equality, #BlackLivesMatter, mail-in ballots, and undoubtedly the biggest issue of all: the coronavirus pandemic.

“November 3rd. will be the most exciting day in U.S. Election History, even more so than 2016,” Trump tweeted Monday. “Tremendous excitement and enthusiasm, like perhaps never seen before. Nobody showing up to Sleepy Joe Rallies. Places are DEAD. Stiff!!! See you in Florida tonight.”