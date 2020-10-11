ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly one month after legendary Supreme Court justice and gender-equality advocate Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, Republicans in Washington are moving ahead Monday with filling her seat on the bench.

President Donald Trump has put forward Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the high court, calling for her quick confirmation.

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday morning in the Senate Judiciary Committee, starting the process of confirming Barrett to the nation’s highest court. With less than a month before the presidential election and days after a number of Senate Republicans including Trump tested positive for coronavirus, this process will be anything from typical.

The panel that will start these hearings will be split between 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

Considering the timing of Barrett’s nomination, there will likely be delay tactics used by the Democrats in hopes of stalling a vote until after the election.

Barrett has served on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals for just three years. In 2017, her confirmation took five months.

At Barrett's 2017 confirmation hearing, Democrats questioned whether her personal views would color her legal judgment, especially with respect to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., at one point told Barrett she was concerned “that the dogma lives loudly within you.” That remark prompted an outcry from Catholic leaders.

As a religious and conservative justice, Barry University Professor of Law Eang Ngov said​Barrett will be questioned on everything from her stance on healthcare, immigration as well as gun rights. Republicans are hopeful Barrett can tilt the top court to a 6-3 conservative majority.

"Judge Barrett, first of all, the most attractive part of her background is that she’s a young, conservative, religious nominee. And this means for the Republicans that this is a candidate who could sit on the bench for 30 plus years,” Ngov said.

If confirmed, Barrett's presence on the nation's top court could lead to a shift in longstanding laws and protections, like abortion.

“Her nomination will have a big impact on these notable issues — first, Roe V. Wade. I don’t think Roe V Wade in of itself will be overturned but a strategy that conservatives can engage in is chipping away at Roe V. Wade,” Ngov said.

Back in 2016, then-President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court during an election year.

Then, Republicans had cried foul, saying the American people should decide the future of that seat through the election.

This year, with both the White House and Senate on their side, top Republicans are moving quickly in an effort to ensure it will be Barrett taking over Ginsburg’s seat.​

The Associated Press contributed to this story.