WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's legal team presented their opening arguments Saturday for the first time on the Senate floor for his Impeachment trial.

This comes after three days of arguments from House Impeachment managers who outlined their case against the President for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The senate was in session for two hours Saturday listening to President Trump's defense team lay out how they plan to defend President Trump.

"We believe that when you see the facts, and that's what we intend to cover today, the facts, you find that the president did absolutely nothing wrong," said Pat Cipollone with the White House Counsel.

President Trump's defense team made it clear Saturday — they feel the president did nothing wrong when it comes to his dealings with Ukraine during the 2016 Presidential Election.

"The best evidence that there was no pressure or quid pro quo is the statements of the Ukrainians themselves. The fact that President Zelensky himself felt no pressure on the call and did not perceive there to be any question between security assistance and investigations would in any ordinary case in any court be totally fatal to the prosecution," said Mike Purpura with the White House Counsel.

President Trump's team argues his request for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens was not an attempt to ruin their reputation.

"First, the president had real concerns about whether European and other countries were contributing their fair share to Ukraine's security. Second, corruption. Since the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukraine has suffered one of the worst environments for corruption in the world," Purpura said.​

Lead impeachment manager Democrat Adam Schiff insists their arguments don't stand and there is a clear violation of the law.

"They do not contest that the president solicited a foreign nation to interfere in our election to help him cheat. I think they acknowledge by not even contesting this that the facts are overwhelming. The president asked Ukraine to get involved in our election to help him cheat against Joe Biden," Schiff said.

President Trump took to Twitter this afternoon in response to Saturday's arguments saying:

"Any fair minded person watching the Senate trial today would be able to see how unfairly I have been treated and that this is indeed the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax that EVERYBODY, including the Democrats, truly knows it is. This should never be allowed to happen again!"

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also weighed in on Saturday's hearings saying the president's legal team made a good argument for the need to hear from witnesses.

President Trump's team will continue their opening statements on Monday in front of the senate.

They will have 22 more hours to present their case but it's clear whether they will take all the time.