CENTRAL FLORIDA — The decennial 2020 U.S. Census Report could tip political power in favor of Central Florida in both the White House and Tallahassee if everyone participates, according to Dr. Aubrey Jewett, a UCF political science professor.

Florida's population increased since last decennial census

Growth of Florida's Hispanic population contributed to the increase

Florida uses the census for redistricting

Here are five things to know about Florida’s growing population and how it impacts redistricting: