CENTRAL FLORIDA — The decennial 2020 U.S. Census Report could tip political power in favor of Central Florida in both the White House and Tallahassee if everyone participates, according to Dr. Aubrey Jewett, a UCF political science professor.
- Florida's population increased since last decennial census
- Growth of Florida's Hispanic population contributed to the increase
- Florida uses the census for redistricting
Here are five things to know about Florida’s growing population and how it impacts redistricting:
- The 2018 U.S. Census Bureau report estimated the Florida population increased by 13 percent since the last decennial Census from 18 million in 2010 to 21 million in 2018.
- The growing Hispanic population is one of the reasons for the increase in people living in Florida. The Hispanic population is estimated to be more than 5.5 million.
- Florida is one of 21 states to explicitly use the U.S. Census Report to redistrict. With the new growing number of people living in Central Florida, Jewett expects the region to receive more seats in the state legislature.
- According to the 2018 Census Bureau report, Brevard County residents increased from 543,000 to 583,000, Osceola County increased from 268,000 to 352,000, and Orange County increased from 1.1 million to 1.3 million.
- Jewett said if everyone participates, based on the estimates, Florida will receive two more Congressional seats, and the state will get more Electoral College votes.