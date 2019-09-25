NATIONWIDE — Now that the U.S. House is going through with the impeachment inquiry, many wonder how it works and just how likely is it for a U.S. president to actually be impeached.

On Tuesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that President Donald Trump "must be held accountable" after she proclaimed that the U.S. House will start an impeach inquiry over a whistleblower complaint and Trump allegedly pushing the Ukrainian president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.

However, an impeachment inquiry will be an interesting development to watch. With the U.S. Senate under Republican control, this will no doubt be a contentious process. It is likely the Senate will try to quash things as quickly as possible.

The big question on everyone's minds, including the president's, is how far this will all get.

According to the Constitution, impeachable offenses include:

As far as what constitutes these crimes, which has been up for debate almost since day one.

Here is where things get different. The six House committees have already been investigating the president's behavior.

Treason

Bribery

Other high crimes and misdemeanors

With the House Speaker's order, they will now continue that work, under the umbrella of an impeachment inquiry.

In prior impeachment proceedings, the Judiciary Committee or its subcommittee would conduct the investigation.

Do Republicans Have The Numbers in The Senate? The 116th Congress breaks down as:





Majority Party: Republican (53 seats)



Minority Party: Democrat (45 seats)



Other Parties: 2



Independents (both caucus with the Democrats)



Total Seats: 100



Source: U.S. Senate

So based off Pelosi's order, every committee will provide input to include in the articles of impeachment — which the House Judiciary Committee would put together, and vote on whether to refer them to the full House.

If the vote is yes, the articles are given special status on the House floor, requiring a simple majority to be approved.

That is expected by a landslide.

Then it is over to the Senate for a trial. There is the chance the Senate majority leader — Republican Mitch McConnell — simply decides against this.

And even if it does happen, Republicans likely have the votes to dismiss the charges.

It takes a supermajority to remove a president from office.

The way things are now, that means 20 Republicans would have to vote against party lines.

As for how long this will all take, that is up in the air.

Of the three presidents who went through impeachment proceedings, it took an average of 135 days.

It is worth noting two of those impeachments were ultimately acquitted — Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

President Richard Nixon resigned during impeachment proceedings, who was then ultimately pardoned by President Gerald Ford, Nixon's former vice president.