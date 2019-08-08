WASHINGTON — After members of Congress were caught off guard by details revealed in a Senate intelligence report on Russian election interference, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Florida 7th District), and Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Florida 6th District) are requesting a follow-up briefing from federal officials to provide more clarity on Russia’s attempts to infiltrate the state’s election system.

Senate report details incidents taking place in "State 2"

Report: As many as 4 election systems penetrated in State 2 as recently as May 2018

Waltz, Murphy believe State 2 to be Florida

The heavily redacted Senate Intelligence report, released last month found hackers likely tried to access election systems in all 50 states. While it does not specifically name the state of Florida it is findings, the report details several familiar sounding incidents that take place in what it is calling “State 2”.

The report suggests foreign actors may have penetrated as many as four election systems in the state as recently as May 2018, two additional intrusions then previously disclosed during a classified briefing for the delegation in May.

“I haven’t seen the classified version, so I can’t verify that Florida is state 2, but it seems to be the case,” said Rep. Michael Waltz in an interview with Spectrum News.

The committee also found those four counties did not accept help from the Department of Homeland Security.

Now, Representatives Murphy and Waltz, former national security professionals at the Pentagon want more information from the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security. They sent a letter to the agencies requesting another briefing for the full Florida delegation because they believe the Senate report casts doubt on previous information provided by federal agencies about Russia’s attempts to interfere in Florida’s election system.

“For Florida, the Senate report on election interference introduced far more questions than it answered. The public was left wondering whether our state was a larger target of Russian meddling than previously shared, and we were given no assurances that the federal and state governments are doing all they can to prevent another, potentially far more devastating attack,” Murphy said in a statement.

“This unwillingness by our federal agencies and county election officials to be forthcoming with this information will only undermine public confidence in the integrity of our election systems. We will not stop demanding clear answers into the extent of the these intrusions into Florida voter data, and calling for the public release of the names of the counties affected so voters can feel certain that their voting data is secure,” she added.

Both lawmakers are also reiterating the need for legislation they introduced last month, H.R. 3529 – the Achieving Lasting Electoral Reforms on Transparency and Security (ALERTS Act), which would require the Dept. of Homeland Security to notify state and local officials, certain members of Congress and voters personally impacted by an election system breach.

Full Text of Letter to Attorney General Barr, Acting Homeland Security Secretary McAleenan, and FBI Director Wray