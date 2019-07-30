WASHINGTON — A Senate Intelligence Committee report says the U.S. still has a lot of work to do to secure its elections from foreign interference.

But even after the heavily redacted document revealed new details about efforts by Russian hackers to probe and target election networks, the Senate isn’t likely to take up election security legislation anytime soon.

Here are five takeaways from the report:

The newly released Senate Intelligence Committee report found hackers likely tried to access election systems in all 50 states. While the Senate Intelligence Committee report does not specifically name the state of Florida in its findings, the report details several familiar sounding incidents that take place in what it is calling “State 2.” Election officials admit it’s nearly impossible to draw concrete conclusions because of the classified nature of the report. Even after the release of this new report, the U.S. Senate is unlikely to take up election security legislation anytime soon. The Democratic-controlled House has sent the Senate two major election security bills this year, but both have been blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

