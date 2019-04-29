FLORIDA — Florida lawmakers have just five days left before this year's legislative session ends on Friday. They are poised to tackle a series of high profile issues, including texting while driving.

The current bill flowing through the rivers of lawmaking would make it a primary offense, meaning law enforcement could now pull a driver over simply for texting while driving.

There has been growing support for such a ban for some time. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says more than 200 people died in crashes last year in this state – involving people texting while driving.

In this final week of legislative session, the Florida Senate is set to take up a bill the House just approved.



It would first make texting while driving a primary offense. That means law enforcement could pull a driver over just for texting while driving.

The law right now makes it a secondary offense, meaning a driver would have to be stopped first for another reason like speeding.



"Texting and driving is irresponsible, because everyone should come home at night and it's not work risking your life," said Brianna Thomas, a Florida resident.

If this passes the Senate and then signed by the governor, Florida would become the 44th state in the country with such a ban in place.

The bill would require law enforcement officers to tell you that you can decline a search of your cellphone without a warrant.

Law enforcement officers would also have to record the race and ethnicity of those pulled over.

Version of the bill also bans using any electronic device while going through work and school zones.

However, using a GPS app on a smartphone is fine as long as it is in a hands-free mode.



The fate of this bill is now in the hands of state Senators.

