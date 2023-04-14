Disney CEO Bob Iger says he’s willing to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss the ongoing situation involving the company and the state.

Iger sat down for an interview with Time magazine for its annual list of 100 most influential people



Iger also discussed his return to the company and cost-cutting strategy



Speaking with Time magazine for its annual Time 100 issue, Iger discussed a number of topics including his surprise return as CEO, the company’s dispute with DeSantis over the Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney's cost-cutting strategy.

Disney and DeSantis have been engaged in a public feud since last year, when the company opposed the Parental Rights in Education legislation—dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics. The governor then took aim at Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, signing legislation to give the state control of the special district.

Earlier this month, Iger called DeSantis’ actions “anti-business” and “anti-Florida.”

In the interview with Time, Iger said the company wants to continue to invest in the state and hire more people for its parks and resorts. He also said he’d be “glad” to meet with DeSantis to discuss everything.

“I do not view this as a going-to-mattresses situation for us,” Iger said. “If the governor of Florida wants to meet with me to discuss all of this, of course, I would be glad to do that.”

Iger, who returned as CEO in November after Bob Chapek was ousted, said he was surprised to be back at Disney.

“It’s not something I anticipated doing,” he said. “But I’m certainly happy to be here."

"I was brought back for a reason," he added. "The company had gone through a very difficult period, exacerbated by a global pandemic. And more than anything, the company needed stability, needed to establish a set of priorities and focus on them."

Iger was also asked about the company’s current strategy to cut $5.5 billion in costs.

“While reducing costs is no one’s favorite thing to do, it is a necessary thing to do often, particularly as conditions change,” Iger said.

The interview was tied to Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Iger made the list this year alongside Joe Biden, Elon Musk, King Charles III and Angela Bassett.