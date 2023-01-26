ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal’s theme parks continue to shine for parent company Comcast as revenue and visitor attendance increased in the latest quarter.

The theme parks division, which includes Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, generated $2.1 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, according to an earnings report released Thursday.

That 12% increase from last year was fueled by higher attendance and visitor spending at Universal’s theme parks in the United States and Japan, the report said.

For the full fiscal year, the theme parks generated $7.5 billion in revenue, a 49.3% increase over the prior year. Comcast said that boost reflected improved operating conditions from 2021, when COVID-19 measures such as limited capacity were still in place at some of its parks.

The report also highlighted the investment Comcast is making in its theme parks business. NBCUniversal’s capital expenditures increased to $916 million as part of the construction of Epic Universe in Orlando.

The new park is scheduled to open in 2025.