ORLANDO, Fla. — A new filing with the city of Orlando details Disney’s plans for its new regional campus in Lake Nona.

The filing reveals plans for the campus to include six office buildings, two flex buildings and three parking garages



In 2021, Disney announced plans to move its Parks, Experiences and Products division from California to a new campus in Florida

The proposed plans, obtained by GrowthSpotter, reveal the 1.8 million-square-foot campus will include six office buildings, two flex buildings and three parking garages.

The buildings will surround a central park area with walkways linking each of the buildings to the rest of the campus.

Construction will be completed in phases, according to the report. Once completed, the campus will serve as the new headquarters for Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products division — with 2,000 jobs moving from the current headquarters in California. Disney first announced plans to relocate those jobs to Florida in July 2021.

Last year, Disney pushed back the completion of the move from 2022 to 2026 to “align” with the completion of the campus.

“While a growing number of our employees, who will ultimately work at the campus, have already made the move to Central Florida, we also want to continue to provide flexibility to those relocating, especially given the anticipated completion date of the campus is now in 2026,” Disney World spokeswoman Jacquee Whaler said in a statement in June.

Following former Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek’s public feud with Gov. Ron DeSantis over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation, many questioned if the company would go ahead with the move.

In November, shortly after returning to the company, Disney CEO Bob Iger held a town hall with employees. In response to a question about the Lake Nona campus, Iger said he hadn’t made any decisions on plan but would look into the “ramifications” of the move.