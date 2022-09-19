Family Dollar is issuing a voluntary recall on dozens of over-the-counter medical products.
What You Need To Know
- Dozens of over-the-counter medical products have been recalled by Family Dollar
- According to information from the FDA, the items were recalled because they were "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements"
- Recalled products range from toothpastes, condoms, pregnancy tests and more
- Family Dollar says it has notified stores and is offering returns without a receipt
According to a release, more than 40 different items shipped to stores between May 1 and June 10 of this year were stored at the wrong temperature.
Products in the recall include pregnancy and other urine tests, condoms, lubricants, toothpastes, denture cleaners, eye solutions and some first aid products.
A full list of recalled products can be found here.
The list expands on a initial recall of some Colgate Toothpastes.
Officials at Family Dollar say they have notified affected stores and asked them to discontinue sales of any affected products. Stores are also offering returns without a receipt.
To date, the company says it is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.
Anyone with questions about the recall should contact the Family Dollar customer service line at 844-636-7687.
Anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction after using these recalled products is encouraged to contact a physician or health care provider. A report can also be filed on the FDA website.