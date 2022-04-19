Gov. Ron DeSantis said early this month he was "receptive" to discussions around changing a decades-old state law that grants Disney the power to self-govern its Disney World property.

Now, the Florida governor has amended his call for a special session in Tallahassee to reconsider the creation of "independent special districts."

Currently, Reedy Creek Improvement District runs as its own government, providing fire protection, emergency, utility, and planning services for the property around Disney World.

In his updated proclamation, the governor asserts the Florida Constitution "prohibits special laws granting privileges to private corporations," and he states "it is necessary to review such independent special districts to ensure that they are appropriately serving the public interest."

However, renewed interest in Reedy Creek was piqued by Disney's response to the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, which the governor recently signed into law. Disney joined critics in dubbing the legislation "Don't Say Gay."

At the time, State Rep. Spencer Roach (R-North Fort Myers) tweeted that lawmakers had met twice to discuss repealing the 1967 state law that allowed Disney to establish Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Former Florida House member Dick Batchelor said, though, that dissolving Reedy Creek would be complicated and, in general, a bad idea.

“There’s no legal reason to challenge Reedy Creek Improvement District," the Orlando Democrat said. "There is only a political reason and not a very good one — to say to Disney, 'While you oppose me on a public policy, I will now try to be punitive and punish you.'"

Spectrum News is reaching out to the governor's office, Disney and Reedy Creek Improvement District for comment.