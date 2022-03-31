For small businesses reliant on gas, every penny counts when it comes to staying afloat.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he has ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to help alleviate increasing costs at the pump.

Spectrum News spoke to one business owner who is hopeful that the move will actually bring financial relief to companies like his.

It's another new yard put in by the crew at Sunny Sod Up, but as they lay the grass down, they've seen costs to run the business go up.

Soaring gas prices are mowing down their bottom line, even though owner Jordan Garcia says he and his five workers are busy.

The cost to run their equipment, though, is up 25-30%, the highest Garcia has experienced in the eight years he's been in business.

"With mowing grass it's harder, because they are used to paying 60 to 80 dollars a month," he said. "And now you can't do that, make money, and pay your employees a livable wage."

He says just to gas up his diesel lawn truck now costs around $120, and that will only last him a couple days.

It's even worse for his diesel-operated sod delivery truck, which sets him back $400 for a fill-up.



Depending on how many trips he and his employees make, gas costs can add up quickly, Garcia said.



Even though his costs are up, Garcia said he has to walk a fine line when passing the cost along to his customers.

"You can't really change your prices too much," he said. "If you're most expensive than everyone else, you're never going to land any jobs."

And he said he doesn't want gas prices to affect the quality of their work.

"We try not to cut any corners," said Garcia, who noted that the work estimates he gives his customers are good for 30 days.

So with the instability of gas prices, Garcia said he just has to wait and see how dramatically his company's bottom line will be impacted.

