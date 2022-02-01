ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you looking for a job? Universal Orlando Resort is hiring for more than 2,500 full-time, part-time, seasonal and salaried positions across its property.

The available positions are in a variety of areas such as attractions, aquatics, custodial, parking, security, and entrance operations.

The resort is also hiring for its food and beverage team, with positions available for full-service wait staff, cooks, cashiers and dishwashers.

Universal’s starting pay for employees (referred to as team members) is $15 an hour, but higher for some positions.

Universal also has professional career openings in departments such as entertainment, IT, finance, marketing & sales, human resources. With those positions, Universal says it offers “competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages.”

Those interested in applying should visit universalorlandojobs.com.

Universal says eligible candidates will be contacted for an interview.